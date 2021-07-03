Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man with dementia last seen in Pearland

Early Saturday morning, the Texas Center for the Missing issued a regional Silver Alert for a 67-year-old man with dementia reported missing in the Houston area.

Richard Lee Kleman was last seen Friday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., in the 2000 block of Westminster Road, Pearland, TX 77581.

Kleman was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and long pants. He is driving a Grey, 2005, Chevy Silverado bearing Florida Tag 0034Y1.

Kleman suffers from dementia and is in need of his medication. He recently re-located to Texas and may be lost and confused.

Kleman is described as a white male with hazel eyes standing 5′8′' tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has a grey beard and a He-man Battlecat tattoo on his forearm.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.