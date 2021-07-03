Houston police ask for public’s help locating man wanted for injury to a child

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance locating fugitive Hernan Adame, a fugitive wanted for Injury to a Child.

On Monday, January 25, 2021, Houston Police Officers received a report of a child victim who had been physically abused in the 7900 block of Sarita Street in Houston, according to a release from Crime Stoppers.

During the investigation, officers learned that Adame physically assaulted the victim, causing bodily injury on or about January 10, 2021.

Adame, 33, is a Hispanic male standing approximately 5′08″ and weighing 180 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair, according to the release.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.