Headed to the beach? Consult this map to make sure your summer fun isn’t foiled by fecal contamination

GALVESTON, TX - MAY 01: People sunbathe on the beach after it was reopened on May 1, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. As part of phase one Gov. Greg Abbott reopened the beaches to the public Friday along with restaurants and retailers. (Photo by Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images)

The Texas General Land Office’s Texas Beach Watch program monitors water quality at recreational beaches throughout the state, tracking the presence of fecal bacteria along the coast.

If a water sample contains more than 104 colony forming units of the Enterococcus bacteria per 100 milliliters of water, swimming is not recommended.

The map at TexasBeachWatch.com shows the presence and levels of fecal bacteria along the coast: Green signifies low bacteria levels and yellow signifies medium bacteria levels while red signifies high bacteria levels. Where the water quality exceeds acceptable bacterial levels, local governments post advisory signs provided by the General Land Office.

Texas Beach Watch collects samples from 164 stations at approximately 61 recreational beaches along the Texas coast in Aransas, Brazoria, Cameron, Galveston, Harris, and Jefferson, Matagorda, Nueces and San Patricio counties. During the peak beach season, which runs from May through September, water samples are collected weekly. During the rest of the year, samples are collected every two weeks.

Contact with water contaminated with fecal bacteria can cause “gastrointestinal illness (such as diarrhea or vomiting), respiratory illness, and other health problems,” According to the Environmental Protection Agency. “Skin, ear, eye, sinus, and wound infections can also be caused by contact with contaminated water.”

Fecal contamination at swimming beaches can come from several sources, including improperly functioning sewage treatment plants and septic systems, storm water runoff, boating waste that is not disposed of properly, humans and domestic animals, livestock, and wildlife, according to Texas Beach Watch.