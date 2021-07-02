Partly Cloudy icon
PHOTOS: Street racing led to major rollover crash in north Harris County, authorities say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

A photo of the rollover crash on July 2, 2021.
A photo of the rollover crash on July 2, 2021. (Spring Fire Department)

HOUSTON – Street racing led to a rollover crash in north Harris County, Harris County authorities said Friday.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the crash happened on Falvel Road just South of FM 2920 when two vehicles were racing northbound on Falvel.

A 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were driving at least 80 mph before they collided into each other and ran into a fence.

Both drivers were injured due to impact. The man fractured his spine and the woman dislocated her shoulder, authorities said.

When the drivers are discharged from the hospital, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said they will both face felony charges of illegal street racing and serious bodily injury.

A photo of the rollover crash on July 2, 2021. (Spring Fire Department)
A photo of the rollover crash on July 2, 2021. (Spring Fire Department)
A photo of the rollover crash on July 2, 2021. (Spring Fire Department)
A photo of the rollover crash on July 2, 2021. (Spring Fire Department)

