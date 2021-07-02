PHOTOS: Street racing led to major rollover crash in north Harris County, authorities say

A photo of the rollover crash on July 2, 2021.

HOUSTON – Street racing led to a rollover crash in north Harris County, Harris County authorities said Friday.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the crash happened on Falvel Road just South of FM 2920 when two vehicles were racing northbound on Falvel.

A 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were driving at least 80 mph before they collided into each other and ran into a fence.

Both drivers were injured due to impact. The man fractured his spine and the woman dislocated her shoulder, authorities said.

When the drivers are discharged from the hospital, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said they will both face felony charges of illegal street racing and serious bodily injury.

A two vehicle motor vehicle accident on Falvel just South of FM 2920 caused moderate injuries and significant damage this afternoon. Spring Firefighters responded with @ccemstx who transported all patients to a local Trauma Center. Falvel Road had to be closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/slc8zLcLpQ — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) July 2, 2021