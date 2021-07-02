Home invasion: Man shot, killed when multiple people break into east Harris County house, officials say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after multiple people broke into an east Harris County home and he was shot Friday, Harris County officials said.
The home invasion happened in the 2400 block of Orange Blossom.
The victim died at the scene.
@HCSOTexas units responded to a call at the 2400 blk of Orange Blossom in East Harris County. Preliminary info: multiple individuals forced entry into a home and shot a male occupant. The victim has been confirmed deceased on scene. Investigators are enroute. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BNiVYVwkRp— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 2, 2021