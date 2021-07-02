Partly Cloudy icon
Home invasion: Man shot, killed when multiple people break into east Harris County house, officials say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

home invasion
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

HOUSTON – A man is dead after multiple people broke into an east Harris County home and he was shot Friday, Harris County officials said.

The home invasion happened in the 2400 block of Orange Blossom.

The victim died at the scene.

