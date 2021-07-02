Former Waller County investigator arrested for misuse of official information

A former Waller County Sheriff’s Deputy investigator was arrested early Friday morning.

Brian Dasher was arrested for misuse of official information following an investigation by Texas Ranger Daron Parker, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Dasher, who authorities described as “seasoned,” was once named as Investigator of the Year by the Waller County District Attorney’s Office. He was terminated around 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

Dasher was booked into the Fort Bend County Detention Center before posting bail later Friday. His bond was set at $10,000.

“The offense of misuse of official information is in direct violation of Texas Penal Code Section 39.02, which clearly states that a peace officer commits an offense if with intent to obtain a benefit or with intent to harm or defraud another, he discloses or uses information for a non-government purpose that he has access to by means of his office or employment and has not been made public,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.