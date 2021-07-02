DPS increases reward in search for one of Texas’ top 10 most wanted sex offenders

Henry Anthony Taylor is among the state’s top 10 most wanted sex offenders, according to DPS.

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety is upping the reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a convicted rapist.

Henry Anthony Taylor is among the state’s top 10 most wanted sex offenders, according to DPS. Taylor was convicted of a 1993 rape in Indiana involving a 17-year-old girl, authorities said. In 2021, he was convicted in the sexual assault of a 54-year-old woman in the San Antonio area, officials said.

DPS said the 52-year-old is now wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and is considered high-risk.

He is described as a Black man with tattoos on his chest and upper right arm. According to DPS, Taylor also has scars on his right forearm, right knee and left leg. He is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

According to DPS, Taylor is July’s featured fugitive. This means DPS is offering $4,000 for information leading to his arrest if the tip comes in during this month.

Ad

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.