15-year-old injured during shooting at car wash in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in north Houston.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on West Little York and Montgomery roads around 7:10 p.m.

According to reports, officers found a 15-year-old boy on the scene with at least one gunshot wound to his leg. Police said the teenager got into an argument with another person when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting at the teen.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

There’s no word on if any suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.