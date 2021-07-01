WATCH: Suspected burglar leads police on high-speed chase in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police were involved in a high-speed chase with a suspected burglar Thursday in northeast Houston.

Police said officers saw a suspicious car at the Twin Peaks around 1:30 p.m. at Kirby and Shepherd roads.

Police said the chase started as a self-initiated patrol stop of a suspected stolen vehicle with paper plates. Police said the suspect fled police until he came to a stop on the service road where he was detained.

Officers recovered items they believe to be from car burglaries.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.