WATCH: Suspected burglar leads police on high-speed chase in northeast Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: crime, local, houston
SKY 2 video: Burglar suspect leads police on high speed chase

HOUSTON – Houston police were involved in a high-speed chase with a suspected burglar Thursday in northeast Houston.

Police said officers saw a suspicious car at the Twin Peaks around 1:30 p.m. at Kirby and Shepherd roads.

Police said the chase started as a self-initiated patrol stop of a suspected stolen vehicle with paper plates. Police said the suspect fled police until he came to a stop on the service road where he was detained.

Officers recovered items they believe to be from car burglaries.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

