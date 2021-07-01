Lawsuit being filed by Texas sheriffs, counties, ICE officers against President Biden, administration

TEXAS – A lawsuit is being filed by several Texas sheriffs and counties along with an association of ICE officers against President Joe Biden and the leadership of his Department of Homeland Security.

The lawsuit includes Sheriff Brad Coe of Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Emmet Shelton of McMullen County, Texas, and Sheriff Rand Henderson of Montgomery County, Texas. The suit, Sheriff Brad Coe, et al. v. Joseph R. Biden, Jr., et al., accuses the Biden Administration of “violating federal statutes that require certain illegal aliens to be detained and removed from the U.S.”

On Feb. 18, Alejandro Mayorkas, with the Department of Homeland Security, issued a policy memorandum that prevents ICE officers from detaining or removing illegal immigrants, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs are asking the Biden Administration to “follow the law and to allow the ICE officers to do their job,” according to the lawsuit. Its states that ICE officers requested “permission to take custody of numerous dangerous illegal aliens, including child rapists and drug dealers, but have been denied permission by their superiors under the Biden Administration policy.”

Ad

The lawsuit will be announced Thursday at 1 p.m. in Galveston.