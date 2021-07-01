Partly Cloudy icon
90º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Have you seen him? Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting child in bathroom stall

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Crime, Sexual assault of child, Sexual assault, Houston Police Department, Crime Stoppers
Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting child.
Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting child. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help in identifying the man they believe sexually assaulted a child.

On Jan. 5, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., Houston police said the victim was sexually assaulted in the 18300 block of Tomball Parkway.

According to police, during the incident, the man forced the victim into a restroom and sexually assaulted them.

Before fleeing the location, police said the suspect threatened the victim with a knife and told the victim not to tell or he would kill their family.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email