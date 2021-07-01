Have you seen him? Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting child in bathroom stall

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help in identifying the man they believe sexually assaulted a child.

On Jan. 5, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., Houston police said the victim was sexually assaulted in the 18300 block of Tomball Parkway.

According to police, during the incident, the man forced the victim into a restroom and sexually assaulted them.

Before fleeing the location, police said the suspect threatened the victim with a knife and told the victim not to tell or he would kill their family.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.