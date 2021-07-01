Have you seen Harold? Houston police searching for missing 80-year-old man

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for an 80-year-old man who was reported missing in the area.

Harold Toney Gray was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Gulf Freeway.

Gray is described as a Black make weighing 185 pounds and standing 6′4′' tall with brown eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a yellow and black shirt, khaki pants and a beige hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.