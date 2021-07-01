Family ‘very concerned’ after they say teen targeted their Katy-area home with fireworks

Katy – Shahz Khan of west Harris County went to sleep this past weekend, but was quickly awakened by what sounded like rapid gunfire outside his front door.

The sound was actually 11 seconds of fireworks after a teenager targeted the family’s home.

Khan said he thought they were being attacked.

“I didn’t realize it was fireworks at first,” he recalled. “We thought there was someone shooting at the door.”

The incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, was caught on one of Khan’s cameras.

In the video, a young man, whom Harris County Sheriff’s deputies refer to as a juvenile, casually walked up to the family’s driveway, lit a string of fireworks, and then tossed the fireworks at Khan’s front door, and ran.

“Literally, it pretty much happened as soon as I turned the lights off,” Khan said. “So, I feel like they were trying to scare us as well.”

Khan is hesitant to say he and his parents are being targeted, but claims this is the second time someone has thrown fireworks at their home in the past week-and-a-half. That first time, he said fireworks were thrown at a side window.

“The alarm went off and it said the glass was broken,” he said. “We couldn’t find anything. We couldn’t find any glass.”

Khan is asking for peace and safety in the neighborhood, especially as we head into the holiday weekend.

“Everyone has to be careful just to make sure no one is hurt between all these fireworks while we celebrate with our family,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to lose anything on the Fourth of July.”

Deputies have not made any arrests, but they are using Khan’s video as evidence.