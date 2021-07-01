Ankle monitor helps police identify man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing woman in west Houston hotel room

Suspect arrested in connection to sexual assault and robbery of woman at west Houston hotel

HOUSTON – Houston police used surveillance video and GPS from a suspect’s ankle monitor to identified the man who they believe attacked, raped and robbed a woman in her West Houston hotel room.

Isaac Osei-Kuffour, 24, is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated sexual assault for the January 2021 attack on a woman at a hotel in the Westchase District. Kuffour is currently behind bars in an East Texas prison.

According to court documents, the woman said she received a knock on her hotel room door and assumed it was the Door Dash delivery person.

When the woman opened the door without checking the peephole, court documents say a man forced his way into the room, pointed a gun at the woman, ordered her to go stand in a back corner of the room and demanded her to take off her clothes.

Kuffour is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, and robbing her for cash and a cellphone.

After the assault, the woman said she called the police and told them the man who attacked her had an ankle monitor on his left leg.

HPD was able to identify and locate Kuffour through their Real-Time Crime Center. According to court documents, Kuffour was the only person with an ankle monitor in the area.

“We expect him to be brought over to the criminal justice center at some point over the next few months to be held accountable for these series of offenses,” said Johna Stallings, an Assistant Harris County District Attorney.