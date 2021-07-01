Mostly Cloudy icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old Texas boy

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
Amber Alert
,
Missing child
7-month-old boy reported missing out of Ennis, Texas on Thursday, July 1
7-month-old boy reported missing out of Ennis, Texas on Thursday, July 1 (KPRC)

Ennis, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a 7-month-old boy who was last seen in Ennis, according to authorities.

The Ennis Police Department said Miguel Ramirez was last seen around 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of N Shawnee Street.

Authorities believe the 7-month-old may be with 20-year-old Faith Field, and the two may be traveling together in a white Ford extended cab truck.

Ramirez is described as a white male, 25 inches tall and weighing about 25 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper.

Reid is 5′2″, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

#Ennis, #Texas #AMBERAlert. For most current information go to https://bddy.me/3xd5vQb

Posted by AMBER Alert on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: