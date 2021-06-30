VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver arrested, charged after striking motorcyclist in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist in northwest Houston earlier this month has been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap.

Raul Alonso Zabala-Munoz, 36, faces felony charges of failing to stop and render aid.

On June 15, deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident in the 1400 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway.

Deputies said a motorcycle driver was on the scene being treated for injuries from a crash where a driver hit him and refused to stop. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

With the help of surveillance video and witness’ dashcam video, deputies were able to identify the hit-and-run driver.

Zabala-Munoz was arrested without incident.

“The outcome of this accident could have been a lot worse,” said Heap. “I’m proud of the good police work our deputies did in identifying and locating the responsible driver. If you are involved in an accident, you are required by law to stop and render aid.”

