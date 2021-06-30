Stray bullet kills Houston mother who was dropping her son off at Naval Academy in Maryland

HOUSTON – A Houston mother was killed in Annapolis, Maryland on Tuesday while dropping her son off at United States Naval Academy, according to officials.

Michelle Cummings was sitting on the patio of the Graduate Hotel when a stray bullet struck and killed her.

Authorities said first responders tried to save Michelle, but she was pronounced dead at the hotel.

City of Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said the mother and her husband had just brought their son, Leonard “Trey” Cummings III, a former Spring ISD student, to the Naval Academy to play football.

Spring ISD released the following statement in regards to the incident:

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Michelle Cummings. Ms. Cummings was a very engaged parent at Westfield High School where her son Leonard “Trey” Cummings III graduated in 2020. She served in 2019-20 as the president of the Westfield High School Football Booster Club and was always ready to support our student-athletes. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Cummings family during this time of sorrow.”