Mayor Turner to address deficit in blood supply, encourage Houstonians to help by donating

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday where he will address a deficit in the city’s blood supply.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse and representatives for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will join Turner for the 11 a.m. announcement.

During the news conference, Turner will address a “chronic blood deficit” in the blood supply for the city. He will also be encouraging Houstonians to donate blood to help address the shortage.

