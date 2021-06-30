Partly Cloudy icon
Mayor Turner to address deficit in blood supply, encourage Houstonians to help by donating

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli
, Digital News Editor

Tags: 
local
,
blood donation
,
health
,
Mayor Sylvester Turner
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday where he will address a deficit in the city’s blood supply.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse and representatives for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will join Turner for the 11 a.m. announcement.

During the news conference, Turner will address a “chronic blood deficit” in the blood supply for the city. He will also be encouraging Houstonians to donate blood to help address the shortage.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.

