Homeowner shoots, kills suspected intruder in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A homeowner said he heard a suspect breaking into his home through a backdoor Tuesday, so he grabbed his gun and shot the man at least one time, killing him.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Keeneland Lane.

The homeowner told investigators he heard a noise, grabbed his firearm and found the suspect inside his home.

The homeowner said the suspect kept approaching him and that’s when he fired at least one shot. Investigators said EMS and officers arrived at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

The homeowner told investigators he shot the man because he was worried for his and his wife’s safety.

“Homeowner was in fear of his life hearing a noise and then seeing someone inside the house he did not recognize and ended up shooting the suspect that broke into his house. Totally unexplained why this guy broke into the house,” Captain Joe Ambriz with HCSO said.

Deputies said the homeowner is not facing any charges at this time. Homicide and crime scene investigators collected evidence and the case will now be turned over to a grand jury.

There is no word on the suspect’s identity.