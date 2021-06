HOUSTON – A burglary suspect is dead after attempting to break into a home in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 10500 block of Keenland Lane around 9 p.m.

Deputies said a man broke into a residence while the homeowners were home, and the homeowner shot the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene, according to deputies.

This is an ongoing investigation. Continue to check back for more details.