Family devastated after beloved dog found shot to death in Sugar Land neighborhood

Dog shot and killed and now the family wants answers

SUGAR LAND – A family is devastated after their 7-year-old dog was shot and killed.

“He was amazing. He was playful. He liked to play fetch. As soon as we’d pull in, he knows we’re here and he’s barking,” said the owner Johhny Melchor.

He added that he doesn’t understand why anyone would want to hurt his family’s dog, let alone kill him.

“The fact that this happened to him, and him being shot and killed is just insane to me,” explained Melchor.

He said his mom got a call on Tuesday from a neighbor telling her that someone has shot and killed Bullet.

The family said he has slipped off his leash and had managed to get out of their backyard.

Bullet was found not far away from the family’s home.

“He never did anything to anybody, so he didn’t deserve this,” said Melchor.

The family has since filed a report with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office about what happened to their dog.

Melchor said more than anything, he wants the person who shot his dog to be caught.

“Angry, just mad. Definitely mad that someone would do this to an animal. I’m not going to stop until I find out who is responsible for this and pays the consequence for it,” said Melchor.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.