Man accused of selling stolen auto parts shot in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man accused of stealing trucks’ tailgates and trying to sell them was shot in northwest Houston Monday, police said.

The shooting happened on Wirt Road near Amelia around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said the victim is a suspect in an auto theft ring but it is still unclear if he was targeted for stealing those tailgates.

The man who was shot was attempting to complete an online sale for stolen tailgates and there were several individuals here who were expected to buy them, police said. Investigators said that’s when a man in a pickup truck pulled up and opened fire on the seller and the buyers. Police said the seller was hit.

Not too long after, police said a family had contacted them and let them know their tailgate was stolen last night.

“As we located the original scene where the shooting occurred, we had a complainant pull up and say they had their tailgate stolen this morning or this evening. They described it. It matches, so those cases seem to be related,” Lt. Christopher Bruce said.

Police said the man was sent to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers are still searching for the shooter.