Harris County Commissioners Court appoints first-ever county administrator, despite strong opposition

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County Commissioners Court approved the appointment of a county administrator, a new position that fundamentally changes how county government is structured.

What this means for the average Harris County resident is unclear. The new administrator has 45 days to come up with a plan for exactly what the new structure will look like.

They voted along party lines, three democrats against the two Republican commissioners.

Many large counties across the country, led by both Democrats and Republicans, including most large counties in Texas, already have a county administrator.

“This is a no-brainer,” Judge Lina Hidalgo said. “I’m proud to put forward these proposals.”

David Berry, the current Harris County Budget Director, who was hired one year ago, was appointed to the new position. He will retain his prior responsibilities for now.

Judge Hidalgo’s office, in an “agenda letter”, outlined some of Berry’s new responsibilities, including the authority to appoint and fire many department heads and managing directors.

“I don’t think anyone, no matter how well-meaning they may be, should be given this supreme chancellor-style powers over all the other 20 departments in this county,” said Commissioner Cagle.

“In public transparency, we get an “F”,” said Commissioner Ramsey.

Dozens of Harris County residents, including a judge and a couple of teachers, publicly opposed the measure during Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Court.

“The fact that this was done quietly or quickly, without any public discussion or input, wreaks,” said one resident.

The agenda, including the item related to the appointment of a county administrator, was made public on Thursday, June 24, four days before the meeting.

The issue had been discussed among commissioners for months, following a recommendation to streamline some government management from a consulting group.

Judge Hidalgo said the move was a “no-brainer.”

“It’s not anything different, or alien, or from the democrats,” she said. “It is simply a best practice that will ensure that we can govern based on big bold policies.”

Berry has 45 days to hire a consultant and come up with a plan for how exactly to restructure county management, which can be approved by a simple majority of commissioners.