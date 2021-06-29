Ask 2: Can I present digital proof of insurance and registration when pulled over in Texas?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can I present digital proof of insurance and registration when pulled over in Texas?

Answer: Yes, presenting an electronic copy of insurance to a state officer during a traffic stop should suffice.

According to the Texas Tribune, a law allowing motorists to pull up proof of insurance on their smartphones was passed in 2013.

As for vehicle registration, all drivers should present this by displaying a valid registration sticker from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on the vehicle’s front windshield.

