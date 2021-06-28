Father shoots man suspected of peeping into daughter’s bedroom, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a homeowner shot a man suspected of peeping and inappropriately touching himself outside of his 10-year-old daughter’s window.

It happened in the 15000 block of W. Little York in northwest Harris County early Monday morning.

“She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window,” the girl’s mother, who does not want to be identified, told KPRC 2. “I can’t say that he tried to take my daughter’s innocence away -- he took my daughter’s innocence away.”

This mother heard her daughter scream and she and her husband rushed out of the house with guns to confront the man. They are both licensed handgun carriers.

“I’m literally saying you’re not going anywhere,” the mother said as she described how the suspected peeper was trying to get away.

The couple followed the man to the Valero gas station across the street. As the 10-year-old’s father went inside to tell the clerk to call 911, his wife stayed outside with the suspect.

“He is wrestling with me, with my gun, and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to let you get my gun, you are not going to kill me or shoot me,’” she said. “My husband just said he heard a ‘ca, ca,’ but by that time the guy had already grabbed me, got my gun and pulled it on myself.”

That is when the woman said her husband shot the man.

“We didn’t want this guy to get shot. We were waiting for police to detain him because I’m pretty sure if he did this to my children, he’s doing it to a lot of other children out here,” she said. “We are praying for the suspect and we are also praying for his family.”

Investigators said the suspected peeper is in critical, but stable condition.

The case will be referred to a grand jury.