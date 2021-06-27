Woman shot in chest during road rage incident, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A woman was shot in the chest during a road rage incident overnight, according to Houston police.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a gas station located at 3305 Emancipation Ave in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to police.

The victim told investigators she was driving northbound on 288 between MacGregor and 59 South when some sort of altercation occurred between her and another driver. When the unknown driver, described only as a white male, “slammed on the breaks” of his white Mercedes, the women maneuvered around it, police said. The suspect fired one round into the woman’s vehicle, shattering her passenger window and striking her in the chest. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim managed to drive herself to the gas station on Emancipation Avenue and call the police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).