The search is on! Embark on the ultimate Texas scavenger hunt

The Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine is holding its annual Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt (GOSH) this summer.

The annual scavenger hunt challenges Texans to visit various locations regionally or statewide, take a selfie and post it with the hashtag #GOSH2021. Along the way, they’ll learn about the Lone Star State’s history, wildlife, parks, and waterways and get a good look at some of the state’s quirky attractions, according to a TPWD release. And if that didn’t sound thrilling enough in and of itself, some iconic Texas eateries are highlighted on the routes. The GOSH 2021 scavenger hunt challenge ends at midnight on Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Participants can select from six regions, including Dallas, Central Texas, Houston, Panhandle, South Texas and West Texas, according to a TPWD release. Those who wish to partake in the fun can register on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine website or the TPWD Facebook Page. When participants find one of the spots listed, they have to take a selfie and tag it on Twitter or Instagram. Participants can also post and tag it on the TPWD Facebook Page with #GOSH2021.

Ad

“We are so ready to have fun outdoors again,” says Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine editor Louie Bond in a statement. “GOSH inspires those day trips that make lifelong memories. Pack the ice chest and your swimsuits and hit the road for a summer of fun. Share selfies everywhere you go, and you’ll have bragging rights at Thanksgiving for being great Texas adventurers.”

Scavenger hunters can visit locations regionally or statewide. The Houston-area locales featured in the challenge include Big Thicket National Preserve, Lake Livingston State Park, Moody Gardens, Sheldon Lake State Park, Spindletop and the Gladys City Boomtown Museum and La King’s Confectionery.

Click here for more information on the scavenger hunt.