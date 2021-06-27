HPD: Driver flees after striking young girl

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the driver who struck a four-year-old girl before fleeing the scene Saturday night.

The hit-and-run incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 6700 block of Japonica Street, according to Houston police. The girl was playing on the street during a gender reveal party when a vehicle described as a grey four-door sedan --possibly a 2012 to 2016 model Chrysler -- struck her.

Commanders, investigators and PIO responding to 6700 block of Japonica Street after a young girl was struck by a vehicle about 8:10 p.m.



The driver fled the scene. The girl was transported to an area hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.#hounews pic.twitter.com/XKwYSp3ojh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2021

Police said the female driver briefly stopped before speeding away.

The child was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.