2 dead, 2 injured in major crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say

Two people are dead, and two are injured Sunday afternoon after a major crash in northeast Harris County, officials said.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 15706 Beaumont Highway.

Officials said two victims were confirmed dead at the scene by EMS. While two others were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

Traffic investigators are working the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.