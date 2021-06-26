Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awards over $12 million in educational scholarships to Texas students

On Saturday, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced the 633 students who received one of the organization’s educational scholarships. A total of more than $12 million in scholarships were awarded to students across the state of Texas.

Each student received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree.

Of the scholarship recipients, 71% are female and 29% are male, according to a release. All in all, the recipients plan to attend 49 different Texas colleges and universities and major in 129 different fields of study. The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, the University of Houston, Texas Tech University, and Texas State University are among the most popular universities among the group of students.

The top fields the group plan on studying are biology, nursing, animal science, psychology and computer science, according to a release.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors who believe in our mission of supporting Texas youth, these scholarships will help these deserving students as they work towards their educational goals,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “Nearly half of these scholarship recipients will be the first in their family to attend college, and we are incredibly proud of them and their accomplishments.”