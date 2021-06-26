Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Houston awarded $5M FEMA grant following deadly Texas winter storm

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

FEMA
Texas winter storm
texas
John Cornyn
local
Houston
FILE
FILE (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The city of Houston has been awarded a $5 million grant following the deadly Texas winter storm in February, Sen. John Cornyn announced Friday.

The funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency came through the Robert T. Stafford Act.

“After February’s deadly winter storm, there’s no question our hardest-hit communities are still in need of rebuilding,” Cornyn said. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make sure Texans in Houston are prepared for dangerous weather events in the future.”

