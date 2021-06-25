Katy group home shut down after deputies find residents living in deplorable conditions

HOUSTON – Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies shut down a boarding house in Katy Thursday, according to a Facebook post. Investigators said they found residents living in deplorable conditions.

Deputies said they relocated 13 residents living at an unlicensed group home on the 500 block of Walworten Court. The residents were also taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Fire Marshal are handling the investigation and issued a temporary restraining order for the home’s operators.

The victim’s assistance unit provided the residents with personal hygiene kits.