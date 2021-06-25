FBI asks for public’s help in search for missing mother, 2 children from Laredo

FBI asks for public's help in search for missing Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez, 39, and her children, 16-year-old John Carlos Gonzalez and 9-year-old Michelle Cristina Duran.

HOUSTON – The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division, Laredo Resident Agency Office, is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing mother and her two children from Laredo.

Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez, 39, and her children, 16-year-old John Carlos Gonzalez and 9-year-old Michelle Cristina Duran, were last seen June 13th at 3:40 p.m. in a yellow, 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plates NBX-4740 after visiting a relative in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, according to the FBI.

A Laredo family was last seen in a yellow, 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plates NBX-4740 on June 13 after visiting a relative in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, according to the FBI. (FBI)

The family was expected to arrive back in Laredo but investigators believe they likely went missing on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo Highway at kilometer marker 100 by Vallecillo.

Sanchez, an employee of a Laredo school district, is described as having brown eyes, long black hair, is approximately 5′ in height and approximately 150 pounds. Officials said she was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans. Gonzalez is described as having has brown eyes, short red hair, and is approximately 5′8″ in height and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt. Duran is described as having brown eyes, long, black, curly hair, is approximately 4′10″ in height and approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a striped T-shirt.

Investigators said there were no indications that the family did not plan to return to their home in Laredo. Investigators said Sanchez’s health could be at risk if she does not have access to medications she requires on a daily basis.

Although the whereabouts of Sanchez and her two children are unknown, investigators believe they could possibly be in Parás, Nuevo Leon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov and may remain anonymous.