1 person in critical condition after shooting in Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person is in critical condition Friday following a shooting in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 23-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Fallbrook Drive and Northwest Park, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the victim was transported to the hospital.

Deputies discovered the victim in a late-model black Chevy Malibu parked in the middle of the street, according to HSCO. Investigators said there were nearly 20 casings found in the roadway.

According to HCSO, the man appears to be the target and not the victim of a road rage incident. They said the windows were up on the victim’s vehicle and that he likely didn’t return fire. Officials said no shell casings were found inside the car.

HCSO said they are in the early stages of the investigation.

Deputies said they are searching for witnesses and video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sherriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.