Woman claims self defense after man shot to death at River Oaks home, police say

HOUSTON – A homeowner in River Oaks told police that she shot a man who had been a house guest after he got physical with her and refused to leave.

The man later died at a hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Larchmont Road near San Felipe Street.

“You have a female civilian killing an intruder in one of the nicest neighborhoods in all of Texas,” said KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice.

According to a statement, the River Oaks Patrol sent out to residents, within a time period of three minutes Wednesday night, they received two calls from someone at the home asking for help with a house guest.

“Officers arrived on-scene three minutes from the original call and discovered an injured person in the front of the residence,” the statement revealed.

Investigators said that the man and woman got into a physical altercation inside the residence after the female stated she asked the man to leave.

Police said the man then left the residence, returned and then threw the woman to the ground. As the man proceeded to leave, he turned toward the woman where she got up and shot the man.

Police questioned the woman but did not arrest her. They are referring the case to a grand jury.

“From all indications, this appears to be a justifiable homicide,” Wice said. “It’s long been the policy of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to refer the case to a grand jury without charges to determine in the final instance whether the shooting was justified.”

Police have not yet released the names of the man or woman.