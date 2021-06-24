Planning to buy fireworks today? Here is why you might be paying more for a smaller selection

HOUSTON – If you plan on using fireworks this Fourth of July, you might be paying more for a smaller selection thanks to major shipping delays.

According to the owner of Top Dog, Richard Fallin, the fireworks are taking much longer to ship because they are in containers that are stuck off the coast of California, in Egypt or even in China, where most of the fireworks are made.

Vendors are expecting increased demand, which means consumers will be seeing higher prices as a result of the shorage.

“Well, we’ve talked to some of the out-of-state vendors that opened before Texas, and they tell me they’re up 400% from last year,” Fallin said. “That’s huge. That is going to exacerbate the shortage more than we were expecting, but we have a lot of stock, and we were able to get a lot of things because … we’re the biggest vendor in Harris County.”

People are advised to not wait until the last minute to get their fireworks as vendors may sell out more quickly than usual.