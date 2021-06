HOUSTON – A man was placed in federal custody Wednesday after he rammed his vehicle through the Federal Bureau of Investigation Houston’s security gate, according to the agency.

It was reported around 12:41 p.m. when the unarmed suspect rammed the vehicle through the security gate at 1 Justice Park Drive.

The agency said no one was injured and that there was no further threat once the suspect was detained.

The cause of the incident is unknown. The suspect’s identity has not been released.