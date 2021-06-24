Mostly Cloudy icon
Have you seen him? Search continues for man accused of sexually assaulting child in Houston

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 40-year-old Leon Jaimes. He is currently wanted for sexual assault of a child, police said.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 40-year-old Leon Jaimes. He is currently wanted for sexual assault of a child, police said. (Crime Stoppers Houston)

HOUSTON – A man is still on the run after being accused of sexually assaulting a child around November 2017 in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 40-year-old Leon Jaimes. He is currently wanted for sexual assault of a child, police said.

Houston police were notified in February 2018 about a report of a child being sexually assaulted after making an outcry of abuse in the 100 block of E. Edgebrook Drive.

Detectives learned Jaimes sexually assaulted the child around November 2017, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for the cash reward.

