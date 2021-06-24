Former Galveston County sergeant indicted for manslaughter for inmate’s death in 2020

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A former Galveston County Sheriff’s sergeant has been indicted for manslaughter Thursday, according to a press release.

Sgt. Jonathan Wuneburger was indicted for manslaughter in the December 2020 death of Ariel Ledesma, an inmate in the Galveston County jail.

According to court documents, on Nov. 29, 2020, Ledesma was charged with criminal trespass and sent to the Galveston County Jail. Authorities said while jail personnel was trying to secure Ledesma in his cell, Ledesma attempted to exit the cell.

Wuneburger then pushed Ledesma out of the cell doorway, causing him to fall on his back and suffer a head injury, according to court documents.

Ledesma was taken to the hospital where he died on Dec. 14, 2020, according to court documents.

Wuneburger was then placed on leave by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, investigators said.

After an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, the case was present to a grand jury for manslaughter, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.