Family shaken after driver involved in shooting crashes into their Friendswood home

A family is shaken after a driver who was involved in a shooting crashed into their Friendswood home, deputies said.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – A family is shaken after a driver who was involved in a shooting crashed into their Friendswood home, deputies said.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive, according to authorities.

Investigators said a man in his 40′s was at a nearby cul-de-sac on Safe Harbor Circle -- which intersects with Signal Hill -- when several shots were fired into his white SUV.

Authorities said the victim was hit multiple times but was able to drive away. However, he lost control of his vehicle and ended up driving into the nearby home, officials said. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

It is unclear if the shooter was in a vehicle or fled the scene on foot. No one inside the home was injured.

Deputies said they have asked the residents to check their surveillance cameras for any possible footage of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).