Animal rescue launches investigation after man caught on camera punching dog

HOUSTON – A video on social media that shows someone punching a grey pitbull in the chest area has some concern and upset.

“It was very upsetting, very upsetting because they’re loyal,” said Monica Febles, founder of Brave Bully Rescue. “They’re great dogs.”

The rescue group is a non-profit organization in Houston. Febles said she was concerned by what she saw in the video.

“It was very disturbing,” Febles said. “I didn’t want to watch it but I had to.”

Harris County Precinct 1 said even though the dog didn’t appear injured, animal cruelty investigators went to check on it and speak with the owner.

They eventually found the dog tethered to a tree on Monday with no access to food or shelter. There were also three puppies in a cage. Investigators left a notice to provide water, shelter and medical care to the dog within 48 hours.

When deputies returned on Wednesday, they said the grey pitbull was gone.

“I hope that we can find that pitbull. I’d be more than happy for our group to help this dog,” Febles said.

The Constable’s Office did not say where it found the dogs but said the three puppies were removed.

Investigators said they don’t know where the grey pitbull is now. The investigation is ongoing.