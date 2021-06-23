Man’s family sought after he was found outside Memorial Hermann in Memorial City

HOUSTON – Hospital officials are searching for a man’s family after he was found on the street near the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center. The hospital is hoping KPRC 2 viewers can help find them.

The hospital said he is Hispanic, approximately 50 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown curly hair and brown eyes. He also has a blue tattoo on his left shoulder. He says he has two sisters named Pat and Hope.

The patient was admitted on June 15, 2021, after being originally located on the street near the hospital.

Anyone who has knowledge of this patient is encouraged to contact Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center at 713-242-2319. Please reference the patient’s full name when calling.