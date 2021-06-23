Man opens fire at League City home, before entering and chasing the residents out, police say

Brandon Williams, 38, is wanted in connection with a shooting in League City.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – One man is in custody in connection with a shooting in a League City neighborhood.

Police said they received a call around 4:24 a.m. Wednesday from a resident of a home in the 200 block of Highland Terrace saying someone was shooting at her home.

The suspect, later identified as Brandon Williams, had fired at the garage and the front door of the home before making entry into the residence, police said.

Once inside, the 38-year-old was involved in a disturbance with the residents, who were able to escape the home and run into the street, police said.

Williams followed the residents into the street, where he was located by authorities who used a TASER on him, authorities said.

Police said Williams was then taken into custody without further incident. Williams was transferred to a hospital to be treated for superficial wounds. He was charged with deadly conduct discharging a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Together, the charged have a total bond of $200,000.

Neither of the residents was injured in the shooting.

Investigators are still working to learn more details surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.