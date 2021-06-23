Family of man killed by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office sergeant holds news conference

RICHMOND, Texas – The family of a man killed by a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office sergeant during an altercation at a private event will be holding a news conference Wednesday.

Jose Angel Ibarra Ruiz, 24, was shot by the sergeant who was working as security at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Needville on Sunday, authorities said.

Investigators said Ruiz was involved in a fight with other guests at the event. Previous reports indicated that he had a knife, refused to drop the weapon and continued to try to assault guests and the deputy, authorities said.

At some point during the altercation, Ruiz was shot and killed.

Ruiz’s family will be joined by their attorney and FIEL where they will be calling for the sergeant to be held accountable for his actions.

“When a peace officer, whose most important role is to protect and serve, acts as judge and jury and sentences someone to death without due process, that is an attack on the integrity of our constitutional democracy,” the family’s attorney said. “We must hold Officer Duran to the same measure of justice as we would anyone else who takes the life of another.”

FIEL is calling for a full investigation into the incident and justice for Ruiz’s family.

“We are deeply disturbed by the events that occurred that night which resulted in Jose Angel losing his life at the hand of a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s officer,” said Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Executive Director. “We want there to be a full investigation and that will hopefully lead to justice for the Ibarra Ruiz Family. This young man did not deserve to die and, in a moment where cases of police abuse of power resulting in deaths are at an all-time high, we cannot let this case go unnoticed. We must get answers, we must get justice.”

Investigators said they are reviewing videos of the incident to learn what exactly happened in the shooting.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.