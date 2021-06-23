Mostly Cloudy icon
Downed power line closes I-69 in both directions at Spur 10 in Fort Bend County, authorities say

Amanda Cochran
Traffic alert generic graphic
Traffic alert generic graphic (TxDOT - HOU District/Twitter)

HOUSTON – All lanes on I-69 northbound and southbound at Spur 10 in Fort Bend County are blocked due to downed power line, authorities said Wednesday.

Crews are working to address the issue and have the lanes back open as quickly as possible.

