Chimney Rock Road set to close for 6 weeks

HOUSTON – Heads up drivers, there’s a big closure coming up next Monday set to last for about six weeks! I’m talking about the newly reopened Chimney Rock southbound exit from the Southwest Freeway.

Coming up! Crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit to Chimney Rock on June 28 at 9pm for about six weeks for work on the interchange project. Remember to get all closures for the 610/ 69 project at https://t.co/eNVvE0I6l3. pic.twitter.com/0kxsanrJXJ — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) June 21, 2021

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit to Chimney Rock on Monday June 28 at 9 p.m. for about six weeks for work on the interchange project.

This closure along with the connector ramps have already shut down, will not make driving near the Galleria area any easier. It will be important for drivers to plan ahead and leave with extra time to get to their destinations.

Remember you can also check in with Houston Transtar to get updates for closures regarding the 610/ 69 project.