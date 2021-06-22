Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Chimney Rock Road set to close for 6 weeks

Anavid Reyes
, Traffic Expert, KPRC

Traffic
Houston
Chimney Rock at Southwest Freeway
HOUSTON – Heads up drivers, there’s a big closure coming up next Monday set to last for about six weeks! I’m talking about the newly reopened Chimney Rock southbound exit from the Southwest Freeway.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit to Chimney Rock on Monday June 28 at 9 p.m. for about six weeks for work on the interchange project.

This closure along with the connector ramps have already shut down, will not make driving near the Galleria area any easier. It will be important for drivers to plan ahead and leave with extra time to get to their destinations.

Remember you can also check in with Houston Transtar to get updates for closures regarding the 610/ 69 project.

