18 catalytic converters stolen from Mitsubishi dealership in La Porte, police say

La Porte, TX – Thieves targeting catalytic converters hit a La Porte car dealership Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a theft at the Bayside Mitsubishi in La Porte, located in the 600 block of TX-146.

Surveillance cameras showed two men casing the dealership before bending down and disappearing between the cars on the lot.

“They knew what they were doing. They knew what cars to get under because they only stole them from one particular car,” said Service Manager Brian Conlon. “They got the ones they could get quick and get out of here.”

The thieves got away with 18 catalytic converters that they took from brand new 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander sports models.

“It’s definitely a hit for us. Luckily, I have more coming and we can replace them, but it’s going to be a little struggle for the next six months,” said General Manager Rod Cevallos. “I have a whole staff here that works hard every day. They are here to sell and make money and support their families, now you’re taking away from them as well.”

It took the thieves less than an hour to steal the converters.

“Obviously, off 18 vehicles, the minimum they are going make is anywhere from $3,000 to $8,000 to $10,000,” Cevallos told KPRC 2. “We are going to beef up security. It won’t happen here again.”

The owner of the dealership is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the La Porte Police Department.