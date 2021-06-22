6-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies are investigating after a 6-year-old child was shot in north Harris County Monday evening.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 15400 block of Bammel Field Court.

Deputies said someone was firing shots in the area when a stray bullet hit a dwelling and struck the 6-year-old boy.

The child was transported to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

No word on if anyone suspects were taken into custody.