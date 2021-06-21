Two charged in street racing crash that left one dead

William Lewis, 19, is one of the two drivers charged in connection with a fatal street racing accident.

HOUSTON – Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly street racing crash in south Houston.

The crash happened on Saturday around 11:20 a.m. on Highway 288 heading inbound near MacGregor Way, authorities said.

Police were told by witnesses that a black Kia Stinger and a silver Dodge Challenger were racing on the freeway when the driver of the Kia, 20-year-old Kelly Mattox, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the Dodge before hitting a concrete barrier.

Mattox and her female passenger were both ejected from the vehicle, police said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Mattox was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old driver of the Dodge, William Lewis, was not injured in the crash. Lewis initially left the scene but later returned with family members, police said.

Lewis was charged with failure to stop and render aid and racing causing death, authorities said. Mattox is also charged with felony racing.

The passenger’s identity has not yet been released.