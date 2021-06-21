Sheldon ISD teacher fired, charged with 2 counts of sexual assault of child, documents show

A former C.E. King High School teacher, Katrina Louisa Maxwell, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 years of age.

According to court records, Maxwell began to have a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male student during spring break in March and April. The district became aware of the relationship between Maxwell and the student when a district employee noticed Maxwell’s behavior with the student when she saw him with his girlfriend, according to court records. The employee also reported a second incident where Maxwell is accused of throwing a pair of scissors at the student’s head for sitting next to his girlfriend, according to court records.

After an investigation, Maxwell admitted to having sex twice with the student in the backseat of her vehicle while being interviewed, according to court documents. When the student was interviewed, he told investigators that he and Maxwell had sex a number of times between March and April, according to court records.

Sheldon Independent School District said Maxwell was fired for having an improper relationship with a student.

Sheldon ISD released the following statement:

Sheldon ISD district administration was recently made aware of an inappropriate relationship between former Sheldon ISD teacher Mrs. Katrina Maxwell and a Sheldon ISD high school student. Once district administration was notified, the teacher was immediately removed from the school campus, and the district notified law enforcement as well as Child Protective Services (CPS). The district has conducted a thorough investigation and upon completion, we find these reports to be substantiated. All findings have been turned over to law enforcement, and the district is expecting charges to be brought forth. We highly encourage the Harris County District Attorney’s office to take the appropriate action by accepting the charges and making an arrest. Based on our investigative process, this teacher has been terminated and is no longer employed in Sheldon ISD.

The district’s first concern is always the safety of our students while providing a safe and secure place for students to learn. Sheldon ISD is deeply saddened that this occurred, and we are committed to continued cooperation with law enforcement to ensure Mrs. Maxwell is prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Maxwell was arrested and her bond was set at $20,000.